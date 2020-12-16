Previous
Last night by beckyk365
298 / 365

Last night

Got some snow last night. It’s not the snowMageddon we were all expecting. Not that I’m complaining!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Corinne ace
Lovely !
December 17th, 2020  
