297 / 365
Calm before the storm
This beautiful sunrise is behind my neighbor Donna‘s house. Tomorrow we are supposed to get a major winter storm. Possibly 14 to 20 inches of snow with gusting winds. We shall see you soon if it’s hype or for real.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
