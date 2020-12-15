Previous
Calm before the storm by beckyk365
297 / 365

Calm before the storm

This beautiful sunrise is behind my neighbor Donna‘s house. Tomorrow we are supposed to get a major winter storm. Possibly 14 to 20 inches of snow with gusting winds. We shall see you soon if it’s hype or for real.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

