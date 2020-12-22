Previous
Big Family News!
305 / 365

Big Family News!

Ben and Julie are engaged! No other plans made at this point. No photo of the happy couple today, but as I was potting up these succulents that are a Christmas gift for Julie, I thought the heart shaped one was a perfect representation of the day.
22nd December 2020

Photo Details

