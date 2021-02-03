Sign up
330 / 365
Glenfinnan
In the wild and wonderful Scottish Highlands.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
1
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
13th June 2019 1:55pm
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
February 3rd, 2021
