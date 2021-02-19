Previous
Next
Concentrating by beckyk365
346 / 365

Concentrating

This photo of Ellie was taken last summer at our house. She wasn’t actually playing Chinese checkers but she was having great fun taking the pegs in and out of the holes.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Lovely concentration :-)
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise