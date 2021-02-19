Sign up
Concentrating
This photo of Ellie was taken last summer at our house. She wasn’t actually playing Chinese checkers but she was having great fun taking the pegs in and out of the holes.
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
Tags
for2021
Annie-Sue
ace
Lovely concentration :-)
February 19th, 2021
