Happy Birthday! 🎈
Happy birthday to twins MiKenna and Madison! Seems like they’ve grown up overnight. These young ladies are nieces on Al’s side of the family. This was taken two years ago. Sadly we haven’t seen them since the beginning of Covid.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Tags
for2021
