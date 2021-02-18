Previous
Happy Birthday! 🎈 by beckyk365
Happy Birthday! 🎈

Happy birthday to twins MiKenna and Madison! Seems like they’ve grown up overnight. These young ladies are nieces on Al’s side of the family. This was taken two years ago. Sadly we haven’t seen them since the beginning of Covid.
