Photo 447
Berry Picking
Ellie was very excited to pick strawberries for the first time. There’s a farm just down the road from us that we go to every spring. It was a lot of fun to have Andy and family go with us this year.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1810
photos
18
followers
36
following
123% complete
Views
5
Album
2020-2021
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
5th June 2021 12:01pm
