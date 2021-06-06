Sign up
Photo 446
We decided to play a game of Chinese checkers with the board exactly as Ellie left it. Which involved a whole new set of rules. Don’t wanna brag, but I did kind of kick butt. 😂
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1807
photos
18
followers
36
following
bkb in the city
It has been ages since l played that game
June 7th, 2021
