Looking through the Sunroom Window by beckyk365
Photo 451

Looking through the Sunroom Window

During Covid we reorganized the sunroom and made it a much more pleasant space to spend time. Now we eat most of our meals there and enjoy the outside view.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

