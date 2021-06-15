Sign up
Photo 455
The Nerve!
Flaunting his ice cream while I’m toiling away at work! This is a photo I received not one I took obviously. Al’s job takes him all over and he knows all the best ice cream stands. Usually in an out of the way little town.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
