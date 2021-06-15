Previous
The Nerve! by beckyk365
Photo 455

The Nerve!

Flaunting his ice cream while I’m toiling away at work! This is a photo I received not one I took obviously. Al’s job takes him all over and he knows all the best ice cream stands. Usually in an out of the way little town.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
