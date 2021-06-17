Sign up
Photo 456
I’m Keeping an eye on You!
There are terrible sounds coming from my refrigerator. Luckily it’s still under warranty. Crossing my fingers it hangs in there till Monday.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1817
photos
18
followers
36
following
narayani
Fingers crossed!
June 18th, 2021
