Peggy Stopped By by beckyk365
Photo 459

Peggy Stopped By

and brought treats! We split an eclair and a slice of chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. Soooo good.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
