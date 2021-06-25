Sign up
Photo 463
Hydrangeas
The hydrangeas are doing great this summer. Last summer we built a shade structure to shield them from the afternoon sun and I think it’s helping. The cherry trees that used to shade them got a disease and had to be taken down.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1824
photos
18
followers
36
following
126% complete
View this month »
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
Views
11
Album
2020-2021
Tags
hydrangeas
