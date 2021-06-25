Previous
Next
Hydrangeas by beckyk365
Photo 463

Hydrangeas

The hydrangeas are doing great this summer. Last summer we built a shade structure to shield them from the afternoon sun and I think it’s helping. The cherry trees that used to shade them got a disease and had to be taken down.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise