Photo 464
Bunny
I accidentally startled a bunny while I was weeding. I screamed because out of the corner of my eye all I saw was fur and I thought it was a rat. I’m not sure who was more scared.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1825
photos
18
followers
36
following
127% complete
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
Views
10
1
2020-2021
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 3rd, 2021
