Bunny by beckyk365
Bunny

I accidentally startled a bunny while I was weeding. I screamed because out of the corner of my eye all I saw was fur and I thought it was a rat. I’m not sure who was more scared.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 3rd, 2021  
