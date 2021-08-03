Previous
Locking Up by beckyk365
Locking Up

This is the front door at my office. I was locking up for the day and noticed the beautiful light coming through the red glass at the top of the door. This wasn’t really what I was going for, but it looks kind of cool.
SwChappell ace
It does look pretty cool
August 6th, 2021  
