Crêpe myrtle by beckyk365
Crêpe myrtle

We were so excited last summer to see the crêpe myrtle had actually survived. This year it’s doing even better. Even the little buds are pretty.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

BeckyJo

I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
