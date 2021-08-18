Sign up
Photo 498
Rain
I wanted to get an abstract-like shot of the black-eyed Susan‘s through the raindrops on the window. But when it started to lightning right outside the window, I decided that was good enough.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1860
photos
18
followers
36
following
136% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2020-2021
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
18th August 2021 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
