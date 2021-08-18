Previous
Next
Rain by beckyk365
Photo 498

Rain

I wanted to get an abstract-like shot of the black-eyed Susan‘s through the raindrops on the window. But when it started to lightning right outside the window, I decided that was good enough.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise