Picking Zinnias by beckyk365
Photo 499

Picking Zinnias

I let the bouquet sit on the back porch for a couple hours to let any of the little buggies crawl out. There’s a lot of layers in that flower, always surprises me what crawls out of it. 🕷
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
