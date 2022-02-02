Previous
Happy Birthday! by beckyk365
Photo 576

Happy Birthday!

Yesterday was Al’s birthday so we went out to dinner to one of our favorite restaurants. Of course we shared a dessert, chocolate peanut butter pie.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
