Spuds by beckyk365
Photo 578

Spuds

Still filling in February. One of the first fun things Al and I did when he retired was to go to the West Shore farmers market. A feast for the senses!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani
Lovely shot
March 6th, 2022  
