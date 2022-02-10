Previous
Next
Hearts by beckyk365
Photo 579

Hearts

I’m always such a sucker for a Valentine’s Day display. There’s just something so appealing about all that pink and red. Looks quite different B&W.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise