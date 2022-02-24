Previous
Cooking by beckyk365
Photo 588

Cooking

Hard-boiling eggs for today’s lunch. Getting a new dresser delivered today. Will be a good time to go through drawers and get rid of the 50 unmatched socks and other useless things I have accumulated through the years.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
