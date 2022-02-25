Sign up
Photo 589
Icy
We may be edging into spring, but mother nature likes to give us a little reminder that winter is not over.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
Tags
for2022
Lin
ace
Awesome capture - yes, it does look like major winter is visiting you!
February 25th, 2022
