Tiny Tootsies by beckyk365
Photo 656

Tiny Tootsies

This is a very belated Mother’s Day entry. For Mother’s Day I got these two butterflies from Ellie and Elise, made with their foot prints. This is the kind of thing that’ll save forever. 💕
8th May 2022 8th May 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
