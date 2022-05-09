Previous
Next
Petals by beckyk365
Photo 655

Petals

I thought the contrast of the pink petals on the dark asphalt street was very striking. These petals are from my neighbors cherry trees.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise