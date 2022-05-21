Sign up
Photo 665
Birthday celebration #2
On Saturday we celebrated Ellie‘s birthday. One of the first gifts she wanted to play with was a set of tools we got her. Whenever her dad is working on a project, she always wants to be right in the middle helping.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
667
photos
20
followers
37
following
182% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2020-2022
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st May 2022 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
