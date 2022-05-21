Previous
Birthday celebration #2
Birthday celebration #2

On Saturday we celebrated Ellie‘s birthday. One of the first gifts she wanted to play with was a set of tools we got her. Whenever her dad is working on a project, she always wants to be right in the middle helping.
