Previous
Next
My Baby by beckyk365
Photo 666

My Baby

One of Elise’s current obsession is playing with “my babies”. She loves feeding them, carrying them around, covering them up when they take a nap. All of a sudden she’s talking in phrases. Last time we saw her, she was only saying Ma and dad.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise