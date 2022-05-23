Sign up
Photo 662
Rosy Homecoming
We were away for a couple days, so it was a pleasant surprise to lift the sunroom blinds and see that our roses were blooming away.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
662
photos
20
followers
37
following
181% complete
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
