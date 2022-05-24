Sign up
Photo 669
Very Special Passenger
We picked up our countertop for our bathroom remodel. There’s a white sink we’ll install with it and it’ll go on top of a navy blue cabinet. Al will be working on the tile floors tomorrow.
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Leave a Comment
