Previous
Next
Very Special Passenger by beckyk365
Photo 669

Very Special Passenger

We picked up our countertop for our bathroom remodel. There’s a white sink we’ll install with it and it’ll go on top of a navy blue cabinet. Al will be working on the tile floors tomorrow.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise