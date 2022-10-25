Previous
Orange by beckyk365
Photo 765

Orange

In the far corner of the grocery store parking lot was a beautiful tree that almost looked like it was glowing.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
