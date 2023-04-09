Previous
Happy Easter! by beckyk365
Happy Easter!

Ellie and Elise woke up to find that the Easter bunny left them a surprise. We had extended family for Easter this year, the first time since Covid. It was nice to get everyone together, plus it was a beautiful day to be outside.
