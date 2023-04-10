Previous
Next
Shadows by beckyk365
Photo 863

Shadows

The evening sun was creating some interesting shadows on the family room windows.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise