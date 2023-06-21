Previous
Bee Balm by beckyk365
Photo 902

Bee Balm

The hummingbird has found the bee balm which makes for fun bird watching from the kitchen window. Catching it on a camera is whole different story.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

