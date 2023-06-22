Sign up
Previous
Photo 900
Happy Belated Anniversary!
We were both sick on our anniversary, so we finally got a chance to go out and celebrate. Had some wonderful seafood especially this appetizer of bacon wrapped scallops. The scallops were so tender and delicious.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
2
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
900
photos
19
followers
33
following
246% complete
View this month »
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2020-2023
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd June 2023 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Congratulations! This looks delicious 😋
June 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Very attractive food photo! Glad you finally got to celebrate your anniversary!
June 25th, 2023
