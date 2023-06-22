Previous
Happy Belated Anniversary! by beckyk365
Photo 900

Happy Belated Anniversary!

We were both sick on our anniversary, so we finally got a chance to go out and celebrate. Had some wonderful seafood especially this appetizer of bacon wrapped scallops. The scallops were so tender and delicious.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Congratulations! This looks delicious 😋
June 25th, 2023  
Barb ace
Very attractive food photo! Glad you finally got to celebrate your anniversary!
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise