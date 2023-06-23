Previous
Next
But First, Coffee by beckyk365
Photo 900

But First, Coffee

There are traditions one must observe when strolling through the Farmer’s Market.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise