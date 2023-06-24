Sign up
Blue Sky
We went to an event today in Shippensburg. There is food, music, beverages, etc. After a couple of gloomy days the blue sky was great to see. We also appreciated the shade under the tents.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
