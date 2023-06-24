Previous
Blue Sky by beckyk365
Photo 901

Blue Sky

We went to an event today in Shippensburg. There is food, music, beverages, etc. After a couple of gloomy days the blue sky was great to see. We also appreciated the shade under the tents.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise