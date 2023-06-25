Sign up
Previous
Photo 904
Buying Lumber
In a couple weeks we’ll be going to Andy’s to help him build a small shed for his backyard. We’re getting the lumber and materials ahead of time so they’ll be able to get to work as soon as we get there. Plus Andy really has no idea what to buy.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
1
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
904
photos
19
followers
33
following
Annie-Sue
ace
Google would be his "shed parts" buying friend - if he didn't have you!
June 25th, 2023
