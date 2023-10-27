Sign up
Photo 958
Airboat Ride
You can’t be this close to the Everglades, and not go on an airboat ride. It was pretty crazy, definitely not for the faint of heart. Ended the day with mini-golf and gelato. I can’t believe our time here is almost over. ☹️
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
