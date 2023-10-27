Previous
Airboat Ride by beckyk365
Photo 958

Airboat Ride

You can’t be this close to the Everglades, and not go on an airboat ride. It was pretty crazy, definitely not for the faint of heart. Ended the day with mini-golf and gelato. I can’t believe our time here is almost over. ☹️
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

