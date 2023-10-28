Previous
Last Night by beckyk365
Photo 959

Last Night

Vacations go by way too fast! Spent a lazy day by the pool and slowly packing up our belongs. This is the view from the pool and outside dining area.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
So serene and beautiful
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise