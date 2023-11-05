Previous
Bittersweet by beckyk365
Photo 960

Bittersweet

There’s a park we like to walk in that has incredible amount of bittersweet. We’ve been looking forward to it popping open into these beautiful colors.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
narayani ace
Gorgeous colours especially against the blue sky
November 16th, 2023  
BeckyJo ace
@narayani thank you, I do love that contrast.
November 16th, 2023  
