Photo 960
Bittersweet
There’s a park we like to walk in that has incredible amount of bittersweet. We’ve been looking forward to it popping open into these beautiful colors.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
2
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Tags
bittersweet
narayani
ace
Gorgeous colours especially against the blue sky
November 16th, 2023
BeckyJo
ace
@narayani
thank you, I do love that contrast.
November 16th, 2023
