Previous
Next
Oakleaf Hydrangea by beckyk365
Photo 961

Oakleaf Hydrangea

I think that’s what it is. It’s growing next to the parking lot at work. It really jumped out at me this morning.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Are the leaves always these fall colours ?
November 16th, 2023  
BeckyJo ace
@narayani no they’re usually green.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise