Previous
Next
Chocolate World by beckyk365
Photo 971

Chocolate World

The day after Thanksgiving, we decided to go to Hershey’s chocolate world. Ellie loved getting her picture taken with all the different characters, but Elise on the left was not having it. At least she wasn’t crying. Santa was a complete No Go. 😂
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise