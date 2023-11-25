Previous
Next
Tape by beckyk365
Photo 972

Tape

Ellie and Elise love doing their own thing with whatever art supplies I can drum up. Paper, scissors, markers, stamp pads, glitter glue. This time Elise was all about the tape.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise