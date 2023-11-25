Sign up
Photo 972
Tape
Ellie and Elise love doing their own thing with whatever art supplies I can drum up. Paper, scissors, markers, stamp pads, glitter glue. This time Elise was all about the tape.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2337
photos
18
followers
33
following
Views
0
Album
2020-2023
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th November 2023 8:09am
