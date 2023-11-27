Previous
Next
Clean-Up by beckyk365
Photo 973

Clean-Up

Now that everyone’s gone home, time for serious cleaning and getting somewhat back to normal. For some reason I thought buttons might be a good art supply to share. They were everywhere. I might rethink that idea.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise