Photo 970
On the way Home
One more day of work till I’m officially retired. I’ve been working part time for quite awhile so I don’t think it’ll be a big adjustment.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
