Puzzle Time by beckyk365
Puzzle Time

It’s January and I’m newly retired, it seemed the thing to do. I’m not really a puzzle person, but thought I should give it a go. I know it can be addicting. I have a stack from Peggy so this ought to keep me busy for awhile.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

BeckyJo

I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
