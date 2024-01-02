Previous
Walking by beckyk365
Photo 1000

Walking

Trying to get the circles closed on my fitness app. If I close a circle, it means I’ve met a fitness goal. It’s a start anyway.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Annie-Sue ace
And this is photo 1000 too - which has three circles in it ;-)
January 6th, 2024  
