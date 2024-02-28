Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1024
Ta Da!
Finished a puzzle picturing one of my favorite places. Was a little harder than I expected because of all the same shade of blue. But it was fun, I know most puzzle people like to do 1000 piece puzzles and larger but this is more my speed.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2386
photos
18
followers
33
following
280% complete
View this month »
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th February 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close