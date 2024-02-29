Sign up
Treasure Box
Because it’s not in Al’s DNA to throw anything away, we converted this old wood and metal Rolodex into a treasure box for Ellie and Elise. I stenciled it and he’s lining it with felt.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
BeckyJo
Desi
What a great idea. I am sure the girls will love it
February 29th, 2024
