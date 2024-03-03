Previous
Mostly Pink by beckyk365
Mostly Pink

This is a lovely teacup that Ben and Julie gave me Christmas. It has a B on it that is not pink, so that’ll be for another day.
3rd March 2024

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
